Get set to serve up at Abu Dhabi Wilson Tennis Cup once again

Reigning Men’s Singles Open champion Peter Wessels who has taken the trophy in each of three attempts, has been plagued by injury and will bow out of the division this year, leaving the podium top-spot open for a new champion. Emirati No. 1 Omar Behrouzian is the new favourite in the category, and 16-year-old rising talent Charlie Spina is excited to make a run against the best. In Women’s categories, 4-time Women’s Singles Open champion Magali de Lattre is confirmed to defend her title and 15-year-old Roula El Mallah is bound to turn heads with her impressive game.