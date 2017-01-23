Fit-again Federer raring to go in Dubai

“My last hurrah could take years, depending on the perspective. Yes, I hope there is again a real hurrah. Otherwise I would not have taken such a long break. I would have come back half-fit after a few months and would have played something. But when I knew I would have to miss the Olympics and the US Open, I said: ‘Come on, now we do it right.’ That will be good for my body, maybe even after my career. Such a long break once in 20 years is okay.”