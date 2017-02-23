Favourites Mladenovic and Garcia crash out of doubles

“We lost on a super tie break, I still think we had a lot of opportunity, we had a big lead in the first set of 5-1 and we should have closed it and won two sets, but this is tennis and they were really playing well. In the third set anything can happen but overall we’re happy with the way we played. It’s just the beginning. When you’ve only played one tournament together it’s not easy to adjust, but we look forward to a long season, Miami is coming up, so everything is just positive.”