Family the buzzword for Swiss ace

Federer and wife Mirka have two sets of identical twins, seven-year-olds Myla Rose and Charlene Riva and two-year-olds Leo and Lenny. “We’ve always had to organise ourselves more now. Quite honestly it’s wonderful this way and I wouldn’t want to be to be any other way. The good thing is that I’ve pictured myself playing tennis with having four kids, having a family and a wonderful wife like Mirka. I saw myself in a dream maybe winning Wimbledon as a joke, or when I looked at the players’ box I saw myself with the coach or something like that as a kid. So my life has definitely turned around in a big way,” he added.