Excitement builds for Dubai Tennis Championships

Seven-time Dubai champion Federer will also be in the hunt, and he has the possible advantage of being totally fit and hungrier for success than most after missing the second half of last season through injury. Before the Swiss legend was sidelined after Wimbledon, he earned a record 300th Grand Slam match win, and in June claimed his 1,072nd victory to surpass Ivan Lendl for second in the Open era most wins tally behind Jimmy Connors.