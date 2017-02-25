Evans no longer the bad boy of British tennis

Evans was drawn against Germany’s World No. 84 Dustin Brown, whom he’s never played against, in the first round in Dubai, where both players are making their debut. They face a possible second round with fourth seed Gael Monfils and a quarter with sixth seed Roberto Bautista Agut, before potentially meeting one of either second seed and defending champion Stan Wawrinka, or fifth seed and two-time Dubai runner-up Tomas Berdych, in the semis.