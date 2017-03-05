Duty Free pleased with 25th anniversary

Dubai: Organisers and owners Dubai Duty Free (DDF) were left brimming after seeing more than 100,000 people attended the two weeks of the annual Dubai Tennis Championships.
Elena Svitolina from the Ukraine won the women’s crown while world No. 1 Andy Murray became the first-ever British player to claim the title in Dubai.
“We’ve had more than 64,000 people attend matches in the second week alone,” Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice-Chairman and CEO of DDF told a packed holiday crowd at the DDF Tennis Stadium on Saturday.
The new champion walked away with a cheque for $523,330 (Dh1.92 million) along with 500 Emirates ATP Ranking Points, while his opponent Verdasco pocketed $256,565 and 300 ranking points.
“We are pleased to see this tournament grow so well and become an important part of the sporting scene in Dubai. And this year has been more than special to have a worthy champion in Andy as we mark the silver jubilee of our tournament,” he added.
Shaikh Hasher Al Maktoum, Director General, Dubai Information Department and President of Tennis Emirates presented the trophies to the winners in the presence of Shaikh Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, President, Kuwait Tennis Federation; Abdul Rahman Falaknaz, Vice-President, Tennis Emirates; Ramesh Cidambi, COO, DDF; Tournament Director Salah Tahlak and Sinead El Sibai, Senior Vice-President, Marketing, Dubai Duty Free.