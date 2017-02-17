Dubai tennis ticks all the right boxes

We do the best we can. This being our 25th anniversary, we’ve produced a very nice 25-minute video, we will be launching a special book and we’ve arranged for a commemorative coin to be introduced. I think all these things help increase the media coverage of the event and its profile. Each year, after the tournament, we examine the event and do a list of things that we think we did well, and a list of things that we think we did not do well. And we try and improve them for the following year so that the interest will get bigger and bigger. It’s important that we joined the ladies tour 17 years ago. We have seven of the top 10 ladies in the world entered for this year and we have two ladies who are our ambassadors on the WTA (Ana Ivanovic and Caroline Wozniacki) and they did a very good job for us. So we try and do more and more of that every year.

If you’re hoping to encourage more people to come to the tennis, you will have to expect them to ask ‘What’s in it for me?’ From your point of view, what does the event have to offer? Well I think it offers one of the biggest sporting events in the Middle East, and one of the biggest sporting events in Dubai. We do not consciously put the price of tickets up so that it offers good value. The tournament offers a very sociable and amenable venue with the Irish village, the Aviation Club lawns, the lakes, the restaurants, the catering. It offers people the opportunity to come and have a day’s leisure and it offers the best players in the world. Thousands of people will go to watch Roger Federer or Andy Murray play. So it has all these things to offer, but it has a social aspect as well. As the Vice-President and CEO of Dubai Duty Free, you get to know several sporting legends on a personal level. What strikes you most about these larger than life figures? Well I’ve always admired their humility, I always admired how well they do their job and I’ve admired their character. That when somebody might get angry on court, when they’re off court they are very nice normal people. Many of the players have written to us to say how much they’ve enjoyed playing in our event, their visit to Dubai, the fan experience. Many players also volunteer to participate in charity events and they promote some of the things that we do. They try to give good value for their time here and they do genuinely help. Because they are famous at their work, they do help in the promotion of the event and the promotion of Dubai. From a revenue standpoint, how well is the tournament doing or do you expect it to do even better? It would be nicer to see better results. When we built the tennis stadium in 1996, it cost us Dh73 million. But we have purposely not increased our ticket prices as they would in other venues. However, the value comes back really in the media coverage for Dubai, Dubai Duty Free, Dubai Airport and life in Dubai and yes, we are happy with that return. Sports venues are full of dreams. What sort of a buzz does it give you every time you enter the stadium? I love it very much. I love watching tennis, for when I was young I played tennis. I love the excitement, I love to see the crowd enjoying it. I love it when they do this Mexican wave, I like it when I see how the ball kids work, the way the linesmen work and I’m very very happy that all that has been done locally. Our tournament referee (Hany Al Khafief) is a young man who started working as a linesman 25 years ago. The security is local, the police security is local, all the officials are local; and the tournament is run by Dubai Duty Free staff. By our marketing department: Salah Tahlak, who works as our tournament director, Sinead Al Sibai, who is in charge of our marketing. We have a tennis committee headed by my deputy Ramesh Cidambi. Since day one, all the ball boys and ball girls have been trained by the Clarke Francis School and I’m very happy about that. I get a great buzz when I go there. I remember the very beginning very well. Fabrice Santoro entered our tourmament and he was in the final in the first year where he was beaten by Karel Novacek. Fabrice came every year until he won the tournament in 2003.It was fantastic because the night before the final he was hospitalised. He was discharged and came back and won the tournament. Great excitement. How do you propose to consolidate the tournament’s position as the best in the region? We’ve won several awards from the media and the players. Our spectator numbers have been growing every year and so has our media coverage. We get as good an entry in our 500 Series as the Masters have and I would say trying to upgrade it to a Masters is very far down our list. From Dubai Duty Free’s point of view, we’re very happy with where we are now. More from Tennis Kerber’s big chance to move to top again

Three Chinese players advance into main draw

Dubai Tennis wants to be no less than the best

Svitolina looking at the big picture









