Dubai Duty Free and WTA extend partnership

St. Petersburg, US: The WTA has announced that airport retailer Dubai Duty Free has extended its long-standing global sponsorship of women’s tennis.
Under the agreement, Dubai Duty Free will continue as one of the WTA’s premier sponsors, with the partnership’s core elements designed to align with Dubai Duty Free’s standing as the single largest airport duty free retailer in the world with the WTA’s premium assets.
The Dubai Duty Free Player Ambassador Programme will be supported by WTA players Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark and Zhang Shuai of China. Wozniacki continues her role as an ambassador for the sixth year and Zhang has been newly introduced into the programme, representing Dubai Duty Free’s focus on China and leveraging WTA’s extensive exposure and reach in the region.
Additionally, the agreement continues Dubai Duty Free’s sponsorship of the WTA Year-End World No. 1 singles and doubles awards, most recently presented to Angelique Kerber and Sania Mirza at the 2016 BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore presented by SC Global.
A WTA sponsor since 2004, Dubai Duty Free has been a long-standing supporter of the WTA, having been the first event in the Middle East to award equal prize money, and a strong supporter of the growth of women’s tennis throughout the region.