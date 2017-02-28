Delightful debut for Dzumhur

Dzumhur came up with the shots when needed and very soon the Bosnian was leading as Wawrinka sent his backhand wide past the baseline for a 3-1 lead. He then held for 4-1. And just when it looked all over, the defending champion came back to life with a break – thanks to the three double faults — to stage signs of a comeback. But these too were snuffed out as Wawrinka sent a forehand long for Dzumhur to finish off a memorable win.