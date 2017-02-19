Daily Deuce: What’s the right tennis racket for you?

I rallied with Reid, who by the way is quite a rallier. We did the forehands first: a minimum of 10 with both of us at the baseline, then another series with him feeding me balls from a position closer to the net. Why the two options? Because it is easier for a player — or at least this player — to replicate a stroke off a fed ball.

Keeping up with Reid was only my second-biggest challenge. The toughest was keeping the often subtle differences among the six rackets clear in my head. “We don’t usually go with six different rackets with the pros,” Reid said. “Their needs are usually very specific.” I took notes, which ranged from the complimentary (“Model No. 2: amazing power in extension with just a flick”) to the crotchety (“Model No. 5: far too much ping on contact, feels like a trampoline”). By the end, it all got a bit blurry, but I managed to rank my racket preferences for each stroke and have occasional discussions with Reid as we checked the big overhead screen for data on net clearance, landing locations and speed. I then finished off with first serves down the T, starting off strong and then losing my mojo. Reid, who did his doctoral thesis on the serve, eventually made a suggestion. “Like all of us as we age, the toss tends to drift out to the right,” he said. I took note, put the toss straight over my head and — shazam! — my serve went down the T with power. “You realise you have affected the integrity of the experiment?” I said. “I couldn’t help myself,” he said. The next day, Reid and his team presented me with a 10-page “performance report” with lots of charts, mapping things like my accuracy and power. The report said the best all-around set-up for me among the six options would be a Yonex Ezone DR 100 Blue with a polyester-gut string combination. It was similar, as it turned out, to the Head racket I use in terms of specifications. If I wanted to take my spin and ball speed to the next level, the results showed, a heavier racket than usual for me, the Babolat AeroPro Drive with all-polyester strings, would be worth further testing — but only if I strengthened my upper body to lower the risk of injury. This sort of clarity was appealing, and preventing injuries, particularly of upper limbs, is one of the main long-term goals of Tennis Australia’s program. With shoulder and wrist injuries now too common, the sport could use all the help it can get. “The technology is not quite there, but it will be in place, I suspect, in a few years,” said Reid, who also thinks Hawk-Eye data from tournaments will allow players to better understand the injury risks. “More widespread release of that data will be key,” he said. “Just by knowing how many shots players are hitting and at what speed and so forth, you can, through sophisticated math, then provide them insight into how much load they’ve incurred over three to four weeks compared to their historical data and tell them when to watch out.” For now, too much of that data remains proprietary, and Reid’s smart court and adjoining workshop — filled with blacked-out frames and high-end measuring equipment — are best used by pros looking for fine-tuning. Reid said the two leading Australian women, Samantha Stosur and Daria Gavrilova, had used the system to test new string combinations. But if the system can eventually do all that Reid plans, many far better players than your tennis correspondent are likely to follow, even if data, however precise, has its limits. “I think most guys are willing to try it out if there is the opportunity to improve,” Harrison said. “But if the racket doesn’t feel good in your hand, then you don’t force it.” More from Tennis Kerber’s number still up

The seeds are falling

Makarova’s Olympic golden motivation was BMW X6

Cibulkova aware of chinks in her armour









