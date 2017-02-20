Daily Deuce: Gabriela Dabrowski and Jelena Ostapenko at Kids’ Day

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) event, which runs until February 25 at the Dubai Tennis Stadium, will be attended by competitors such as US Open champion and world number two Angelique Kerber, 2017 Brisbane and Doha champion Karolina Pliskova, WTA Finals winner Dominika Cibulkova, French Open champion Garbine Muguruza, and former Dubai winner Agnieszka Radwanska. The ATP men’s event will be held from February 27 until March 4. World number one Andy Murray will be joined by Australian Open champion and seven-time Dubai winner Roger Federer, defending Dubai champion Stan Wawrinka, two-time Dubai finalist Tomas Berdych and the entertaining Gael Monfils.