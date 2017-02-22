Daily Deuce: Angelique Kerber raises her game

Kerber beat wild card Mona Barthel on Tuesday evening. She is now eyeing a place in the DDF Tennis Championships finals on Saturday to regain her number one ranking from Serena Williams, a ranking she first achieved in September 2106 and held for twenty weeks. She will be playing Puerto Rican Monica Puig, who beat her at the 2016 Olympics final in Rio de Janeiro, this evening (Wednesday). “I am happy with the way I have played tonight. I need a few more matches and we will see how far we can go,” Kerber said after the match on Tuesday. “Tomorrow it will be a completely different match against Monica [Puig], and I will give off my best for sure.”