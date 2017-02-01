Berdych keen to shed his nearly-man tag

“The way tennis is at the moment, everyone needs to be super focused if they want to be successful,” Berdych told Wimbledon.com. “They have to be in the match, they have to be almost perfect, and that makes it difficult to show too much emotion, or too much personality. When you get distracted, it’s game over, you can’t be competitive. You can’t show anything on the court.”

There is another side to Tomas Berdych though, and he belatedly discovered how best to show it. "I realised that social media would let me show the public who I am, what I like, how I feel when I'm not playing, what I do when I'm not playing. Then all of a sudden they realise that I'm different from the person I am on the court," he explained. There is still a line to be drawn though, and his life with Ester, his wife of 18 months, is behind that line. "My wife and I try to keep it private. We don't give the media any opportunities to write stories about our personal lives. We try to keep it private, very secret, and so far it has been all good," he said. "What's great about living in Monaco is that there are so many famous faces around that it's normal for them, they're used to it, and it's nothing special. There's more attention when I'm in the Czech Republic, of course. But it hasn't been extreme — maybe there have been one or two cases of photographers following me."

