Belgium, Philippines keep up winning ways

India too opened their competition with a hard-fought 2-1 win over the UAE A side. Ronak Manvja had to dig deep and summon all his experience as a coach before overcoming young Fahd Al Janahi 6-3, 2-6, 10-6. Spaniard Alvaro Bruno Gil, who is representing the UAE for the first time brought the two sides on parity with an easy 6-3, 6-2 win over Ajay Yadav.