Belgium and UAE ‘A’ start on a winning note

Kenneth Cauwengergh gave Belgium the best start possible, with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Abdullah Al Ahli, while his teammate and former world number 154 Niels Desein took a little over half an hour for an identical win over Shaikh Saeed Bin Hasher Al Maktoum. The UAE ‘B’ side finally managed to get their first point with the pairing of Omar Sharif and Majid Bushagar going down 1-6, 0-6 against Cauwenbergh and Sigi Meeuws.