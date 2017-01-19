‘Being Serena’ helps Williams power on

“I know that being Serena on the court is in a way being calm, which is in my name, but always having that fire as well. I think, most of all, being confident.”

Fighting streak Despite Serena being favourite the Czech, 29, has a fighting streak, as seen in the first round when she saved nine match points before beating Yanina Wickmayer. Serena, who lost the top ranking to Angelique Kerber last year as well as the Melbourne final, said after beating Belinda Bencic in the first round that she had nothing to lose, and her carefree attitude came to the fore. She barely needed to get out of first gear in the opening set as a familiar scenario unfolded, with the 35-year-old firing down six aces but also 14 unforced errors. Break points saved at 2-2 tipped the set in her favour and she took control and awaited her opportunity to pounce, which came in the eighth game. With a break to her name, she rammed home the advantage to take the first set in 41 minutes. The newly engaged 35-year-old, playing her first Grand Slam since the 2013 Australian Open while not top seed, saved two break points on her opening service game in the second set and another in game six. Riding her luck, she began to turn up the heat on Safarova and went 5-3 in front when the Czech double-faulted on break point as the pressure got to her. With the finish line in sight, there was no stopping her as she completed a routine victory. In her 17th Australian Open, Serena is attempting to break Steffi Graf's Open-era record of 22 Grand Slam singles titles, with Melbourne Park a happy hunting ground. She claimed her first Australian Open title way back in 2003, beating elder sister Venus in the final. Third seed and former semi-finalist Agnieszka Radwanska was knocked out of the second round by Croatia's Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, becoming the highest seed to fall in the women's draw at Melbourne Park. The world No. 79 Lucic-Baroni left Radwanska and the Margaret Court Arena crowd stunned with a 6-3, 6-2 defeat of the Pole in the late afternoon match. Former Wimbledon finalist Radwanska, who reached the semi-finals at Melbourne Park last year and in 2014, managed only eight winners to her opponent's 33 and slumped to her earliest exit at the year's first Grand Slam since her first round elimination in 2009. Lucic-Baroni, 34, next faces Frenchwoman Alize Cornet or Maria Sakkari of Greece.

