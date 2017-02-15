Behroozian gets a wild card for Dubai Open

Making his Davis Cup debut for the UAE in 1996, Behroozian has been the mainstay of the sport in the country. And despite being sidelined occasionally with injuries, Behroozian seems to have hit solid form of late with the UAE player claiming the singles crown at the GCC Tennis Championships held in December 2016.

“The annual tournament has been one long experience for me. It’s been tough at most times, but it is also an enjoyable experience I have cherished as I’ve always landed playing against some of the best top-50 players in the world. All thanks to the Dubai Duty Free, and I can only promise that I will get better with time,” Behroozian said. “2016 was a very good year for me with the GCC Men’s title definitely a highlight. But like during the past, now comes the real challenge for me. I have to ensure I am at peak form so that I portray tennis as a sport in the UAE,” he added. Behroozian has faced some of the best tennis players during the previous nine occasions, prominent among them being former British No.1 Tim Henman. Behroozian hit his best form in the middle of July 2003 as he rose to a career best No.805. But injuries at crucial stages of his career saw the UAE player end 2016 at N0.1648. “Tennis has been my life and I have always given a 100 per cent for the game,” Behroozian insists. “Last year was memorable. And even though I have not figured at the tournament I have had the pleasure of sharing a tennis court during practice alongside players such as Roger [Federer] Rafael [Nadal] and the Williams sisters, Venus and Serena. This tournament saw me thrown at the deep end of the pool when I was just 19 years old [in his match against Henman]. But I have managed to stay afloat and decide on my course,” he added. “The past years have given me experience at the highest level. I have become very realistic as I put less pressure on myself. This year I don’t have any points to defend, so perhaps I can achieve the goal of winning at least one match in the Dubai tournament,” he added. More from Tennis Dubai tennis ticks all the right boxes

Svitolina sets sights on Dubai crown

Jabeur comfortably enters second round

Dubai Duty Free and WTA extend partnership









