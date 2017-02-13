Anthem gaffe rubs salt to Germany’s wounds

Petkovic broke Vandeweghe in three of her first four service games to take the first set 6-3, and was up 4-2 in the second when the American took a medical timeout for heat illness.

From there it was all Vandeweghe — she won the next 10 games to win the match 3-6, 6-4, 6-0 and put the United States into a semi-final tie in April with defending champions the Czech Republic, who beat Spain 3-2. Petkovic, irked by an extended break allotted to Vandeweghe at the end of the second set, couldn’t regain her focus. She finished with 11 double faults, including two in the final game of the match. She was then left to stand and watch as Vandeweghe celebrated with her teammates before belatedly shaking hands with her foe. Even a meaningless doubles rubber played after the tie was decided was a disaster for Germany, as Laura Siegemund and Carina Witthoeft retired while trailing Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Shelby Rogers 4-1 because of Siegemund’s left arm injury. “Honestly, it’s been a really tough week for us,” said Petkovic, who took to Twitter on Sunday to elaborate on her feelings about the anthem mix-up. “We were mainly (stunned) and did not know how we react. We feared the whole thing could fall back on us,” Petkovic said. “It is not the worst thing which happened to me in life. But it is the worst thing which happened to me in my Fed Cup life ever.” Germany captain Barbara Rittner said she had even pondered snatching the microphone from the singer. “I could have cried, because it is always a special moment, which gives you goose bumps, when you hear the anthem being played,” Rittner said. The president of the US Tennis Association, Katrina Adams, immediately apologised to Rittner in person and promised to investigate. — AFP More from Tennis Wozniacki ready to reclaim Dubai title

