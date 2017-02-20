American teen chases tennis dream

Though Grand Slam rules say a player must declare herself professional before the start of the tournament, the USTA has previously allowed players to keep prize money after turning professional.

“Yeah, I’m really happy and I think it was definitely the right decision [to play tennis]. Even if it hadn’t gone as well as it had last year, I think that still would have been the right decision for me and for my tennis just as a growing player,” Bellis told media after she had defeated Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva to move into the second round of the Dubai Duty Free Women’s Open on Monday.