Advantage Jabeur, after marriage

Much was expected from the 22-year-old Tunisian especially after her amazing run over two years during which time she made the juniors finals at Roland Garros. After a heart-break in 2010 when she went down to champion Elina Svitolina in straight sets, Jabeur claimed her first Grand Slam a year later with a hard-fought win over Puerto Rican Monica Puig.

Her highest ranking in the singles was No. 118 in March 2015 and a slip in form post-marriage now sees the Arab world’s top player perched at No. 189. However, Jabeur has had a busy start to 2017 with her pre-season being spent at an academy and in the mountains in Slovakia. “My preparation for the season has been good with a strong team backing me. Last year I had no team, no coach and no fitness trainer. Now I have new staff and it’s been easy. Things are looking easy especially with a set of good people around you. Then the results come automatically,” Jabeur admitted. “My husband is an athlete and he is in a position to help, whether mentally or in the physical aspects of the game. I am much fitter this year as I am practicing now and it is no secret,” she added. “My first goal here was to qualify, and now that I have done this, I want to take things one match at a time. It’s been a pretty good start for me this year with Shenzhen [came through qualifying rounds and lost in second round of main draw] and Australian Open [lost in third round of qualifying]. Hopefully, I can continue like this or do even better,” she said. “Two weeks ago, I was fairly good in Taipei [where she lost to Elina Svitolina in the quarter-finals] and hopefully, the remainder of this week will be a very good one,” she added. More from Tennis Kerber’s number still up

