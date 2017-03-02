A tale of two stars

Ultimately, the Russian — who rose at a career high No. 65 way back in 2013 — had the entire centre court standing up and cheering for him on possibly his greatest achievement till date. Donskoy was lost for words, as much as his opponent was. “It was really tough in the beginning, because it was too much pressure. I mean, I felt it on myself, because it’s Roger, and I had never even practised with him. So it was tough,” Donskoy recalled.