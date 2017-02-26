A ‘love affair’ like no other

The tournament has also kept pace with Federer’s growth chart, making this event something special. “I have seen this tournament grow a lot. I love this tournament. More and more fans now flock to the stadium. They know what this tournament is all about. It’s got a great vibe and it’s a great life for the players too. Now we have the hotel on site and this is great for the players as they can have an easy week. It’s a tough life on Tour some times and this week breaks the monotony a bit. The tournament has really done a nice job and rightfully so. It’s 25 years as well and it’s a celebration and I am happy to be part of this,” Federer said.