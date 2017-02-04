Super Bowl pits Brady’s Patriots against Ryan’s Falcons

Atlanta’s score-at-will offence, which produced the most points during the regular season, against the unheralded defence of New England, which allowed the fewest, could be the truly key matchup of the Super Bowl. It is the sixth time since the 1970 merger that the Super Bowl matches the top scoring team and the team allowing the fewest points. The better defensive team has gone 5-1 in those meetings.

The teams come to Houston playing their best. New England (16-2) has won nine consecutive games, and hasn’t even trailed in a game since November 27. Atlanta (13-5) has won their past six in a row, scoring at least 33 points in each. Another thing these teams have in common is that neither hurts itself with turnovers: They tied for the fewest in the regular season, with 11.









