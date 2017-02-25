Bank Monaco and Al Mouj finish level in fourth leg of EFG Sailing Arabia

Al Mouj pipped Bank Monaco to victory in the opening leg from Muscat to Sohar, before Bank Monaco got back-to-back wins in the next two legs from Sohar to Khasab and Khasab to Abu Dhabi. Al Mouj had to settle for second in both legs. All eyes are now on the rivals ahead of the fifth, final and longest leg of the race from Doha to Dubai, which starts on Sunday.