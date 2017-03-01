Al Mouj lose Sailing Arabia on technicality

Renaissance pipped Bank Monaco to victory in the opening leg from Muscat to Sohar, before Bank Monaco got back-to-back wins in the next two legs from Sohar to Khasab and Khasab to Abu Dhabi. Al Mouj settled for second in both legs. Abu Dhabi to Doha was halved between Al Mouj and Bank Monaco due to the lack of wind and the final and furthest leg from Doha to Dubai could have edged it for Al Mouj.