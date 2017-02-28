World Rugby boss Beaumont to ‘discuss’ Italy tactics

“Is it a loophole? I don’t know,” former lock Beaumont, said. “Italy felt they were acting within the laws of the game, which they were. I’m not criticising [Italy coach] Conor O’Shea or Italy because what they did was legal. Everyone was taken by surprise and it proved most of us have to revise our knowledge of the laws!”

After Sunday’s match, Jones accused referee Romain Poite of looking “flustered”, but a World Rugby spokesman told AFP on Monday that the Frenchman and his colleagues had “officiated law correctly”. Despite England’s outrage, this was not the first time the tactic had been deployed, with New Zealand’s Waikato Chiefs having done something similar in Super Rugby and Australia’s David Pocock nearly creating a try against Ireland last year with the ploy. Ben Ryan, who as England Sevens coach pioneered the ‘no-ruck’ tactic in 2012, accused Jones of being “rude” in his reaction and told The Times: “It is so easy [to counter]. You either make sure there is an Italian in the breakdown, so it has to be called a ruck, or you run straight through the middle, where there is a hole.” Clive Woodward, having praised Italy for their use of am “entirely legitimate” tactic on Monday, admitted a day later that he’d changed his mind, with England’s 2003 World Cup-winning coach telling the Daily Mail: “It can’t be allowed so the law must be changed. Rugby must have an offside line.” ‘Up the jumpers’ Ireland flanker Sean O’Brien insisted his side would have reacted quicker than England. “Yeah, absolutely, up the jumpers stuff! I certainly would have known the rules around it anyway,” he said. By contrast, England’s James Haskell was involved in a comical incident during the match when, having asked Poite “what the exact rule is”, he received the reply: “I can’t say, I’m the referee, I’m not a coach”. That prompted Wales’s leading international referee Nigel Owens to tell the Daily Telegraph: “I am surprised at players not knowing this because international referees tend to go in with their respective national squads and discuss stuff like this.” O’Shea, whose team were thrashed 63-10 by his native Ireland in their previous match, was adamant Italy had “played to the law”. “Just because we took people by surprise, what do they want us to do?” he said. More from Rugby Hartley mans up after missing Italy trick

Jones: Scotland will have to justify ‘big talk’

England keep Grand Slam dream alive

Scotland, Ireland stay alive in Six Nations









