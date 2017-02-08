Victor Matfield hails ‘special’ Maro Itoje and George Kruis

Of his current favourite locks, Matfield told Gulf News at this week’s Gary Player Invitational golf event at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club in Abu Dhabi: “I played for years against Alun Wyn Jones [of Wales], so he’s a guy I know well. He’s very hard-working, physical and a great leader. But I must say, the two English locks, [George] Kruis and [Maro] Itoje, especially when they play together, are special. I think Itoje gets a lot of credit, but Kruis as well is probably the clever one that runs the line-outs and does a lot of great work without being mentioned a lot.”