Te’o and Care start for England against Italy

“Ben Te’o at 13 gives us another way of playing the game and we are excited about seeing him, George Ford and Owen Farrell play together in the midfield,” Jones said in a Rugby Football Union statement.

Scrum-half Care, who has only made two starts under Australian boss Jones — yet to lose a match as England coach — comes off the bench, with regular No 9 Ben Youngs among the replacements. “Ben Youngs has been outstanding for us at number nine, but Danny Care gets the starting jersey this week,” Jones said. “For the first half he’ll give us a lot of speed and running at the base of the ruck as well as the scrum. Ben will then come on and finish the game.” There were two other changes to England’s XV announced Friday. ‘Explosive’ Haskell Jonny May returned to the right wing in place of Anthony Watson, with flanker James Haskell given a starting position in the back row. Sunday’s match will be Haskell’s first Test start since last year’s victorious tour of Australia after seven months out of the 1st XV following foot surgery. “Tom Wood has been great for us at seven and Jack Clifford did well against Wales but James Haskell has the starting role on Sunday,” said Jones. “James has come back to a much better level of fitness and we are sure his explosive actions will help us in the first part of the game.” On the bench, prop Mako Vunipola was selected for his first Test of 2017 after recovering from a knee injury. Dylan Hartley remained captain despite the fine recent form of reserve hooker Jamie George England have never lost to Italy and the Azzurri arrive in London on the back of a 63-10 thrashing by Ireland last time out. Victory on Sunday would mean England had won 17 successive Tests — just one shy of world champions New Zealand’s record for a leading or tier one rugby nation of 18 wins in a row. England will be overwhelming favourites but former Australia and Japan coach Jones warned: “Italy have a proud record in Test rugby, they beat South Africa in November, and we will not underestimate them.” Sunday’s match will see Farrell, 25, lead England out as he reaches the landmark of 50 Test caps. “I know the Twickenham crowd will give Owen Farrell a big cheer,” said Jones. “To reach 50 caps at such a young age is a fine achievement. “The one thing I know about Owen is that his next 50 are going to be more impressive than his first.” England (15-1) Mike Brown; Jonny May, Ben Te’o, Owen Farrell, Elliot Daly; George Ford, Danny Care; Nathan Hughes, James Haskell, Maro Itoje; Courtney Lawes, Joe Launchbury; Dan Cole, Dylan Hartley (capt), Joe Marler Replacements: Jamie George, Mako Vunipola, Kyle Sinckler, Tom Wood, Jack Clifford, Ben Youngs, Henry Slade, Jack Nowell More from Rugby Hartley under scanner as England chase history

