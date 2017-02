Springboks World Cup winner Van der Westhuizen dies at 45

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander said he would be remembered as one of the greatest Springboks. “He also became an inspiration and hero to many fellow sufferers of this terrible disease as well as to those unaffected. We all marvelled at his bravery, his fortitude and his uncomplaining acceptance of this terrible burden.

“It’s a sad day for rugby in South Africa and across the globe as we say goodbye to a legend of the Springboks,” Alexander added. “Our condolences go to his family and friends at this sad, sad time.” Uncommonly tall for a scrumhalf, standing over 6 feet (1.82 meters), Van der Westhuizen was fast and attack-minded, but also a bruiser who relished the physical confrontation of rugby. His 89 tests and 38 tries for South Africa were both national records when he retired in 2003. He captained his country in 10 tests and played at three World Cups. In all, he played 111 games in Springbok green and gold. Many former internationals rate the Springbok standout second only to former Welsh great Gareth Edwards among international scrumhalf superstars. His duels with fellow No. 9’s George Gregan of Australia and Justin Marshall of New Zealand two decades ago captivated spectators and worldwide TV audiences. “He will always be remembered as an incredible rugby player,” Gregan said during a dinner in honour of Van der Westhuizen. Marshall also attended the function and said: “Joost was a magic player. When on song, he could win a game almost single-handedly.” “He was very quick, always knew where the gaps were and could create something out of nothing,” the South African Rugby Union said in its official biography when Van der Westhuizen retired. Told by doctors in 2011 that MND might kill him within two years, Van der Westhuizen responded: “Stuff them. I will decide when I go.” He used a wheelchair in his last years and dedicated himself to his young children and J9 foundation that helps MND sufferers. He told interviewers he had come to terms with his disease. He also won admirers for his honesty in admitting to mistakes in his personal life. Although a target of overseas clubs when rugby went professional after the ‘95 World Cup, Van der Westhuizen never left his home team in Pretoria, where he was born, schooled and played all his provincial rugby for his beloved Blue Bulls team. — Agencies More from Rugby 2020 vision sees Smith stay an All Black

