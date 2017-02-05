Smith determined to nail down spot in Wales front row

“We’re fighting for the same shirt, but at the end of the day we’re teammates and help each other out.” Wales have put 60 points on Italy the last two times they have played them, and have not lost to the Azzurri in a decade, but Italy’s new coach Conor O’Shea insists they will face a different team this year; one which has grown in confidence since beating South Africa in the autumn. “We have to impose our game plan on them, and at the end of the 80 minutes we will see,” said the former Harlequins director of rugby. We want a great, great performance this weekend to make everyone understand that we are on the right track. We are changing, and it is possible to change our history.”