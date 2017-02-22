O’Shea makes four changes for England test

Milan: Italy coach Conor O’Shea made four changes to the side that suffered a record 63-10 defeat to Ireland ahead of this weekend’s Six Nations clash against England at Twickenham.
Flanker Abraham Steyn replaces Maxime Mbanda in the third row while Tommaso Allan has been handed his first start of this year’s tournament at fly-half, Carlo Canna dropping to the replacements’ bench.
Giulio Bisegni comes off the bench to start in place of Angelo Esposito on the wing, while Exeter Chiefs’ Michele Campagnaro — a late replacement against both Wales and Ireland — will start at centre in place of Tommaso Benvenuti.
Italy head to London looking to make amends after defeat to both Wales (33-7) and Ireland, although the Azzurri have never beaten England in 22 previous encounters.
Italy XV for the Six Nations match against England at Twickenham on February 26:
Edoardo Padovani; Giulio Bisegni, Michele Campagnaro, Luke McLean, Giovanbattista Venditti; Tommaso Allan, Edoardo Gori; Sergio Parisse, Simone Favaro, Abraham Steyn; Andries Van Schalkwyk, Marco Fuser; Lorenzo Cittadini, Leonardo Ghiraldini, Andrea Lovotti.
Replacements: Ornel Gega, Michele Rizzo, Pietro Ceccarelli, George Biagi, Maxime Mbanda, Giorgio Bronzini, Carlo Canna, Tommaso Benvenuti.