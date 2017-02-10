Joost van der Westhuizen: A tribute to a legend

“It [the UAE fundraising] means a lot as we can create awareness and show people they are not alone,” Van der Westhuizen said. “People tend to hide and we want to show them that they still have the right to live. I would just like to thank the people in Dubai who have supported us and to those who will in the future, the disease is unknown to most and only with your help can we change that situation.

“We also need these people to come forward as any research done is more accurate if we have better stats and individuals to case study etc. “The foundation supports our beneficiaries by sharing new findings of possible cures and we are a family who share their fights and advice with each other. Positivity is essential for people with MND.” “I always enjoy Dubai and think it’s a stunning place to visit,” he added. “The people are friendly and the place is just awesome.” He was similarly passionate about everything he could possibly do to help find a cure for MND, including taking expensive goat serum and participating in brain research in Boston. His J9 Foundation has supported more than 50 families and funded three multi-disciplined treatment centres in South Africa, where the disease remains largely marginalised given that it is not as common as something such as cancer. Van der Westhuizen was proud that his Foundation has been groundbreaking in his homeland in terms of pressing for much-needed research into MND – and was eager to further this in the UK and Dubai. Some specialists believe Van der Westhuizen’s MND could have been caused by his exposure to environmental toxins, such as fertilisers on rugby pitches, and point to the fact that before putting the ball into a scrum, he used to lick his two hands. “I know about that and I know researches are also looking at that possibility,” Van der Westhuizen said. “However, research is expensive and until we can get enough funding for it, they can’t conclude any of these theories.” How confident was he about a cure being found? “Yes, there will be a cure soon. We have people all around the world working and searching for a cure.” Van der Westhuizen’s positivity was remarkable, especially given that he once said that MND was “the best thing that ever happened to me”. How did he explain such an astonishing remark? “MND gave me time to think. It made me realise what life is about. “My life values are different, I get to make the most of the time I have here, whereas there are people in this world who never get to do that as they just procrastinate their entire life until it is too late.” Van der Westhhuizen unstinting desire to live life to the fullest despite his cruel affliction revolved around his profound love for his two children – his 13-year-old son Jordan and 10-year-old daughter Katie. They, quite simply, were his raison d’etre and he strived to live as normal a life with them as possible within the confines of his physical incarceration. “In the morning, I take my son to school,” he said of his daily routine. “I will then catch up on mails and start working. When I’m tired, I’ll lie down. “It’s frustrating not to use my body and to not be able to talk, but I try get to as many of my children’s extra-curricular activities as possible as my children are the joy of my life.” Jordan and Katie clearly felt likewise, given that a sign on the wall of the Van der Westhuizen household reads: “If you don’t believe in heroes, then you haven’t met my dad.” Did Van der Westhuizen consider himself to be a hero? “I don’t think I’m a hero. It is, however, great to know that people have learnt enough from me to call me that, that something I have done means that much to an individual, particularly my children. “My children mean everything to me.” *Visit www.joost.co.za for information about the J9 Foundation. FACTFILE Born: February 20, 1971, Pretoria • Position: Scrum-half • Test caps: 89 • Test tries: 38 • International debut: v Argentina, Buenos Aires, November 1993 • Last match: v New Zealand, Melbourne, November 2003 • Major honours: World Cup winner 1995; captain at 1999 World Cup; Currie Cup winner 1998 & 2002; Tri-Nations winner 1998 More from Rugby France wary of resurgent Scotland

