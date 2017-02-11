England ready to raise the roof against ‘cunning’ Wales

“We have spoken about them this week. Teams go through maturity cycles and to go through one of those experiences is a life-changing experience and you never want to go back there. You don’t like that feeling [of 2013] and you learn to control your emotion to not allow yourself to get involved like that again. Every team has shadows. All the time there are experiences you have had in the past that can potentially trip you up. That is why you never win in sport, you [only] get better.”

That is what Jones’s team have managed since he took over in the wake of the dismal 2015 World Cup campaign, with Wales having triggered England’s demise at the tournament with a 28-25 win at Twickenham, their only victory in the sides’ past five encounters. The roof issue does have consequences, though, if only because Wales are familiar with the backdrop and are boosted by the increased decibel levels. England’s record at the Millennium Stadium is decent, with five wins in 10 matches, yet when the roof has been shut they have lost four times. Jones wants his players to front up to everything that comes their way. “Good teams win away as well as at home,” said Jones. “New Zealand do. If you are not such a good team, you only tend to win at home because you feel comfortable and the crowd is good for you. We want to be a good team, away as well as at home.” Despite their run of success, England head to the Principality with several issues more pressing than the need for an uninterrupted view of the Cardiff skyline. “Our priorities have been to get ourselves right physically and psychologically,” said Jones. “Selection has been difficult.” He has made two changes, Jack Nowell replacing Jonny May and calling up Harlequins flanker Jack Clifford to start on the open side ahead of Tom Wood. England trio Maro Itoje, Nathan Hughes and Clifford have only four starting back-row caps. Wales flankers Sam Warburton and Justin Tipuric alone have 117 caps between them. Jones is confident that his men will be up to the mark. “I wouldn’t have picked them otherwise,’” said Jones, whose only mission is to win. That is why the roof remains open. — The Telegraph Group Ltd, London 2017 More from Rugby Former All Black Lauaki dies aged 35

Ireland fly-half role up for grabs, says Schmidt

Jones applauds his ‘gritty team with characters’

France wary of resurgent Scotland









