Do not rob Lions of priceless time together

The only negative comment I can recall was made by England wing Ben Cohen following the 2001 trip under Graham Henry, when he expressed his disappointment that the experience had not lived up to expectation. It was a back-handed compliment. He had wanted so much for the trip to be brilliant and it had not been. Henry was to later admit he got the Lions concept all wrong. But nary a peep from any player since. Quite the opposite. Never mind the fatigue. Never mind the arduous nature of the challenge. They do not do it for free, and nor should they, but if that day ever came to pass there would still be a line of Irish, English, Scots and Welsh players stretching out of the recruitment office. Eight games (with three Tests) is simply not enough.