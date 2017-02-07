‘Roger that!’ Tom Brady takes a jab at NFL Commissioner Goodell in post-Super Bowl commercial

Los Angeles: Now we know what Tom Brady did with some of the time on his hands while serving his four-game, Deflategate-related suspension earlier this season.
He was filming a commercial that wouldn’t air unless the New England Patriots won a fifth Super Bowl. Months later, Brady and his teammates have done just that, and the ad made its debut Sunday night.
It features a subtle jab at the man who handed Brady that suspension -- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
The commercial for New England-based Shields Healthcare Group features Brady being asked to remove all jewelry before an appointment. Brady removes four Super Bowl rings from his fingers before remembering he has a fifth in his pocket.
“It’s kinda new,” Brady says in the commercial.
When a Shields employee comments, “We’re gonna need to get you a bigger locker,” Brady delivers a simple, but meaningful response: