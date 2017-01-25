Rest over as Patriots get back to business

“He’s probably just one of the most dynamic players in the league,” Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia said. “I usually don’t wind up comparing him to other people” I wind up comparing other people to him just because of his skill set and his ability.”

The team will have meetings on Wednesday and then return to the practice field on Thursday. Patricia is in his fifth season leading the Patriots’ defence, but has been a New England assistant since 2004. While he’s witnessed the interactions of several different teams in that time, he said this group has a vibe in the locker room that is unique. It is a dynamic that he’s looking forward to seeing grow over these next two weeks. “If you play at this point in the season, you play this late in the season and you’re blessed enough to do that, I think the guys just have that kind of special bond,” he said.









