UAE should not just be a surrogate cricket venue

The Indian cricket board should consider hosting a few IPL matches in the UAE since this country had successfully staged it’s first leg in 2014. While this will mainly benefit Indian fans in the UAE, it will also attract other fans from the subcontinent. If PSL is likely to be held in Pakistan regularly, UAE should still be considered to host a few of their matches here. The emirate should not be considered just as a surrogate cricket venue to meet their short-term requirements.