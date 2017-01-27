Talking Point: Dravid leaves his fans in awe again

When there was a clamour for making Dravid the Indian coach at the talk of Duncan Fletcher’s exit a few years back, the Bangalorean stood up and said he was still not ready for the big job and would rather work with the younger talent of the country. Well, this is what he has started doing as the coach of India ‘A’ and Indian Under-19 team and the results have been showing with the likes of Lokesh Rahul, Jayant Yadav and Kedar Jadhav showing the depth of talent in Indian ranks.