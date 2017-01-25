Jeev Milkha Singh column: Rory’s full recovery necessary for the game

There is no denying the fact that Tommy is an extraordinarily gifted golfer. I think he proved that in comprehensive fashion when he won the Johnnie Walker Championship in Gleneagles as a 22-year-old. But he did struggle with his swing for almost a year before his game started coming back towards the second half of last year. Hopefully, his trials and tribulations are over now and he can go on a sustained run of form from here on.