Jeev Milkha Singh column: Return of Rory will be this week’s talking point

One of the big talking points this week is surely going to be the return of Rory. The world No.3 has recovered from the stress fracture of rib that kept him out of Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and I am sure he is hungry for some action. I read somewhere that he made six birdies in the members-pro tournament at the legendary Seminole course earlier this week, so I am guessing there is not much rust to shake. There is also a chance that he would reclaim the world No.1 ranking if he wins (obviously depending on where Dustin finishes), so that would be an added incentive.