Jeev Milkha Singh column: A Tiger-Rory rivalry would have been a Classic

Tiger has won the tournament twice, so it is one of those courses that suits his eyes. The beauty of Majlis is that you do not have to be extremely long off the tees, but given the desert and vegetation, there is a need to be straight. However, your short game really has to be on song because the greens are just awesome and if you are putting well, you have every chance of the ball finding the bottom of the cup.

Tiger was spraying his driver at Torrey Pines, but he can get by at Majlis with his three-wood. There are so many dog-legs on the golf course that the premium is where you place your ball off the tee. I also thought that his short game looked pretty sharp last week. The tournament is slightly unfortunate this year with Rory McIlroy deciding to pull out. It is completely understandable given his stress fracture in the ribs, but he will be sorely missed. After all, he is also a two-time champion and a very popular figure in Dubai. Just imagine the number of eyeballs the two would have delivered together? Henrik Stenson is the highest ranked player in the field, and given how well he started his season in Abu Dhabi, and how well-versed he is with the nuances of the Majlis course, he will be the overwhelming pre-tournament favourite. Defending champion Danny Willett would be keen to get his season going after Abu Dhabi. Danny really hides a fighter inside that genial personality of his, so I would not put it beyond him to make a remarkable turnaround in form this week. There are a few other in-form players that you should watch out for. Rafael Cabrera-Bello and Tyrrell Hatton always seem to do well in the UAE, but keep an eye on Jeuhung Wang. I have great hopes from the young Korean and his victory in Qatar last week validates my belief that he is going to be a top-10 player in the world very soon. The one pairing in the draw that has me excited is of my fellow Indians — Anirban Lahiri, SSP Chowrasia and Rayhan Thomas. We all know about the abilities of Anirban and SSP, and I have heard so much of Rayhan. Hopefully, the presence of two of his countrymates will soothe his nerves as he plays the biggest tournament of his young career. I have often said that the Majlis ranks as one of my favourite golf courses in the world. Apart from the fact that I have never seen it in any condition except mint, I like the layout. It’s definitely not a course where you can just whip out your driver and dominate. The front nine is definitely more demanding than the back nine, but having said that, it is a total risk-and-reward situation on most holes. I think the driveable second and 17th holes are two holes that typify this. Then there is the iconic 18th, where you can cut across the corner with a well-placed drive, but go through the fairway and you risk getting wet, and a slight mishit can leave you in the clump of trees with greatly reduced chances of making a birdie. It is going to be a fantastic week. Hope you guys all make a trip to the Emirates Golf Club and enjoy the tournament. (Jeev Milkha Singh is a four-time champion on the European Tour) More from Our Writers Shaiman and Khurram are UAE cricket role models

