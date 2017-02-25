Is this Dubai fans’ last chance to catch up with Roger Federer?

The essential appeal of the Dubai event, sandwiched between the Australian Open and the hardcourt showpieces Indian Wells and Miami, is more of a feel-good affair which has — to borrow a phrase from the Dubai Duty Free boss Colm McLoughlin — put ‘Dubai in the world sporting map.’ This, however, is not to suggest a dearth of classy competition over the years — as memories of the epic Nadal-Federer final in 2006 or Federer rallying back to beat Berdych three years back still fresh in memory.