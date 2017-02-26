Indians must learn and rise from Pune massacre

Before analysing what went wrong with the Indian batting, it is also important to admire 32-year-old Steve O’Keefe’s determination. Many spinners were tried out by Australia after Shane Warne’s retirement, but O’Keefe got lucky only in 2014 in Dubai where he made his Test debut.

It is important to view this defeat with an open mind. For those who attribute India’s poor batting to a bad wicket may well look into the fact that the Australians made 260 and 285 in their two innings on this very wicket. A pitch can never be bad for only one team in both the innings; clearly indicating that the Indian batsmen failed to apply themselves to the conditions. The greatness of a batsman lies in his ability to play every delivery on its merit and not on the bowler’s reputation.