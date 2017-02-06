Shaikh Hamdan re-forms Victory Team board

Dubai Sports Council supplants the chairman of Victory Team Establishment in all the competencies stated in the resolution dated February 24, 2010. According to the new resolution, the board will list all movable and immovable assets and provide periodic inventory reports to Dubai Sports Council. The board may delegate competencies and responsibilities among members to carry out the establishment’s daily activities. The board may also assign whomever the board finds suitable to under-carry the responsibilities delegated pursuant to this resolution.

This resolution annuls any other legislation that contradicts or challenges its articles. This resolution is valid from the date of issuance.










