North Korea will be at Pyeongchang Games: IOC

Pyeongchang will stage Asia’s first Winter Games outside Japan next year, kicking off an Olympic cycle that reflects the continent’s growing influence on sport with Tokyo hosting the 2020 Summer Games and Beijing the 2022 Winter Olympics. North and South Korea are still technically at war and tensions have risen in the last week with the North’s test firing of a ballistic missile in contravention of United Nations resolutions.

North Korea have sent seven athletes to Japan for the Asian Winter Games in Sapporo, which starts on Sunday, and IOC member Chang Ung told reporters the nation would also be represented in Pyeongchang next year.









