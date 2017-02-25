N. Korea win first medal at Asian Winter Games

Sapporo, Japan: North Korea won their first medal at the Asian Winter Games on Saturday as Ryom Tae-oK and Kim Ju-sik won the bronze medal in the figure skating pairs event. The North Korean pair, third after the short programme, received 112.18 points in Saturday’s free skating for a total of 177.40 points. Yu Xiaoyu and Zhang Hao of China were first with 223.88 points followed by compatriots Peng Cheng and Jin Yang with 197.06. “We’re very happy with the result,” Kim said. “We did not do the free skate as well as we expected but we are happy with the bronze and want to thank the people who supported us.”