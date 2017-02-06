Nothing you can say, sighs Falcons star Ryan

“I think at the end, when we go back and watch it tomorrow, for sure, there were things that we could have done different or played differently.

“I was impressed with how hard the guys fought and battled for it. That’s why we’re hurting so bad right now.” Ryan, meanwhile, was left contemplating a miscalculation in the fourth quarter, which could potentially have cost his team the game. With the Falcons leading 28-20, the quarterback conceded a costly sack on the 23-yard line that took his team out of range for a field goal, which would have put Atlanta two scores clear. “That was a tough one,” Ryan said. “I wish I could have done a better job of trying to get rid of the ball.” Ryan said he believed the Falcons would recover but acknowledged the brutal nature of the defeat would stay with the team. “It’ll sting tonight, for sure,” he said. “It’s not easy when you’ve come this far and didn’t get the result that you want. “Like all things we’ll move past it, come together and, hopefully, put ourselves right back in this position.”









