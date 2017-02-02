NFL: Life begins at 41 for Falcons kicker

“Coming out of college, it took me four years to get a shot in the NFL. I’ve done my best to get my foot in the door and I want to keep my foot in the door,” he told AFP.

In the 15 years since that break, Bryant has become one of the NFL’s most dependable kickers in a career touched by personal tragedy. In 2008 his three-month-old son, Tryson, died apparently from sudden infant death syndrome. A day after his son’s funeral, Bryant returned and kicked three field goals in an emotion-fuelled victory over the Green Bay Packers. This season, he has enjoyed a stellar ride with 57 extra points and 37 field goals in Atlanta’s dazzling offensive season. Bryant attributes his durability to his work ethic. “If I knew the magic answer I could bottle it up and sell it. But I would just say the determination to succeed, and just to do the best I can,” he said. “You know, my mindset has always been to not be comfortable. And that’s worked for 15 years.” Tweaks to his training regimen have also helped him endure. “As I’ve gotten older, I’ve tried to tone it down a bit and not overdo it. “When I was younger, earlier in my career, I tended to lift a whole bunch, but I’m actually kicking stronger and further now at 41 than I was at 26 or 28.” Has he ever visualised kicking a game-winning field goal in the Super Bowl? “I can’t say that I ever have. As a kid, I was imagining catching a pass from Joe Montana,” he quipped. “It could happen on Sunday. And if it does I’m going to step up and do what I’ve always done.”









