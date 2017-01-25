Porsche GT3 returns to Dubai this weekend

“It’s time to get back to business this weekend and I am ready to pick things up where I left them,” he said. “I want to continue to improve on my times and build on my performance over the first couple of rounds. I know this track well and I am determined to make this experience count to help me gain as many valuable points as possible at this stage of the season.

“I’ve been making the most of the racing simulators during my time off, but nothing beats getting back in the car and competing on the track. I hope to lay down some strong times in testing on Thursday and be in a good position for qualifying ahead of Race One on Friday.” Walter Lechner, founder and manager of the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Middle East series, said: “I am very excited for the return of the championship this weekend and, after speaking to a few of the drivers over the winter break, I know just how much it means to them to continue to do well in the series and prove themselves on the track. The level of competition has been extremely high over the opening two rounds, and we’ve witnessed some of the closest races this championship has ever seen. “This part of the series is always pivotal, as the drivers are starting to find their form, and have a good idea of the targets they want to set for the rest of the season. With the leaderboard being so close, this is great for fans and spectators of the sport as the drivers know that losing out on even one position could be the difference on their overall position at the end of the season.” Race One takes place from 3pm on Friday with Race Two starting from 3.40pm on Saturday. The next round of the series takes place at Yas Marina February 10-11, before returning to Bahrain for Round Five on March 10-11 and ending in Bahrain between April 15 and 16. More from Motorsport Cullen gets back-to-back wins in round three

